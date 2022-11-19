During the game, a military photo was shown of Buddy Kunkle Sr.

CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out.

Kunkle, 105, was honored during the third quarter of the game; the following information was read:

“Henry M. Kunkle Sr., “Buddy,” was drafted during the height of World War II.

“During his time, Buddy served in the 9th Air Force within the 387th Bombardment group as an engineer gunner on a B-26 Bomber. He flew for 65 missions, including the invasion of Normandy, Battle of the Bulge and the Allied advance from Paris to the Rhine.

“During battle, a bullet struck his first aid kit, located on his chest, ultimately saving his life and allowing him to eventually return home safely.

“He joins us at Memorial Stadium at 105 years old.”