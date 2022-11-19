NEWBERRY — On Saturday, November 12, Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) hosted its Sixth Annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry, reaffirming its commitment to recognize and honor the service of local veterans.

After saluting veterans at the Newberry’s Veterans Day Parade, SEHA held a drive-thru luncheon event at the local Veterans’ Affairs Office, providing over 650 meals to veteran families who attended the event.

In previous years, Samsung’s annual luncheon was celebrated in person with food, performances and prizes for veterans and their families. In response to COVID-19, SEHA has looked for safe ways to continue celebrating veterans and their role in the community. Along with the drive through option, SEHA offered limited outdoor seating to veterans and families who wished to enjoy their meal onsite.

“Veterans hold a special place in our community, our company, and our hearts,” said Daniel Grove, head of human resources at Samsung Electronic Home Appliances America. “Our commitment to and appreciation for those who gave so much has only grown over the years. We look forward to continuing our efforts and showing the local community how important they are to the success at Samsung.”

Since their arrival in 2017, Samsung has looked for ways to enhance the lives, experiences and opportunities for military communities in Newberry, working closely with organizations like the American Legion and the Freedom and Hope Foundation.

“We are so grateful for Samsung and the commitment they’ve made to veterans across the Newberry community,” said Raleigh Hickman, director of Veteran Affairs in Newberry County. “This annual event is a highlight of our veterans celebration. We look forward to it each and every year.”