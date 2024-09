NEWBERRY COUNTY — Royal Neighbors Life Insurance Company, Trinity United Methodist Church and others presented the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and City of Newberry Police Department with gift bags to be distributed to the homeless and needy, recenlty.

Janna’s Blessing Bags was named in honor and memory of Deputy Janna Longshore because of her concern for others over herself and her giving nature. The bags will be distributed by law enforcement on patrol.