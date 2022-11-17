Home News Newberry College students encourage voting News Newberry College students encourage voting Staff Report - November 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report ❮ ❯ NEWBERRY — On Election Day (Nov. 8), Newberry College students could be seen around the City of Newberry waving signs and encouraging residents to go out and vote. View Comments Newberry heavy intensity rain enter location 72.5 ° F 72.5 ° 71.7 ° 99 % 2.9mph 100 % Fri 79 ° Sat 81 ° Sun 81 ° Mon 80 ° Tue 71 °