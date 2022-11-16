NEWBERRY — Newberry Fire Department responded to a stove fire on Cline Street Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire had traveled through three apartments, via a common attic, and was venting from the second division. Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control. Friendly Fire Department assisted with manpower and Little Mountain provided their air trailer to assist filling air cylinders on scene.

Newberry Police, Newberry County EMS, Newberry City Utilities, Clinton Newberry Natural Gas and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. One tenant was treated on scene for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured during the fire. American Red Cross was called to assist six adults displaced by the fire.