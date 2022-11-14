NEWBERRY — Thanksgiving is about two weeks away and the Downtown Fitness Compound (1223 Victory Street, Newberry) is looking to celebrate with an inaugural Turkey Trot to kick off the holiday.

This 5K run/walk will begin early Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) when the doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m.

“It is a 5K that is done on Thanksgiving morning. A lot of people who do it like to go and run and do a workout before eating a ton of food, so they don’t feel guilty about eating their fill the rest of the day,” said Tori Steyne Harper, a board member of the Downtown Fitness Compound. “Go get a 45-minute workout and then eat whatever you want the rest of the day and don’t feel bad about it.”

Turkey trots, according to Harper, are very popular around the country, with a few happening on Thanksgiving Day in Columbia. She said when they became the Downtown Fitness Compound, they wanted to invite the entire community and not just have a gym event, like in the past.

This trot is free and open to the public and is for everyone, no matter your fitness level.

“It can be casual, you can walk, run, walk/jog, you do not have to be experienced. We will start at the gym, on Victory Street, and come up Main Street and come back down,” she said.

There are no sign ups for this event, just come out on Thanksgiving and be ready to take off at 8 a.m.

“We will have a running clock and start and finish at the gym,” she said.

Adding a bit of more fun to the event, Harper said participants are encouraged to dress up.

“This is a fun, community event, come dressed up in all things Thanksgiving. There will be one person confirmed dressed up as a turkey,” she said.

Harper said as an added bonus, they will have Genesis coffee after the run, and some pastries.

“Literally all are welcome, kids, dogs, some will be running seriously and some will just run casually with a stroller,” she said.

