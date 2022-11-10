NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last week, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie, 38, for multiple drug and gun charges.

On Friday November 4, 2022, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit and C.I.R.T (Critical Incident Response Team) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street, Newberry, where they say they discovered a large cache of illegal drugs and an array of handguns and long guns.

The search warrant was executed and three occupants were detained until deputies could clear and search the residence, a report from the NCSO stated. During the search of the residence, investigators located approximately 35 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed packages stored in suitcases in the attic.

Also located inside an air return vent in the home was trafficking weight of crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

“Those individuals who possess and deal drugs will go at lengths to conceal it from being discovered, but we will search every inch of a house to remove these dangerous drugs from our community,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

This suspect and residence came under scrutiny after investigators discovered three teenagers who admitted to taking pills from a person who lived at the residence, according to the NCSO. The teenagers became sick and had to seek medical attention.

Wimphrie is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center. He is being charged with trafficking heroin (third offense), trafficking marijuana (third offense), trafficking crack cocaine (third offense), trafficking cocaine (third offense), trafficking methamphetamine (third offense), possession of pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The other two occupants of the residence were released at the scene, per the NCSO.

“This is not Wimphrie’s first rodeo,” said Foster. “This is at least his third offense trafficking poison to people, many of which are teenagers. We have done our jobs, now it is up to the court system. Wimphrie is not allowed to possess or be in the proximity of weapons. More charges may follow as that investigation proceeds.”

Foster said there are concerns that some of these drugs were obtained by school age children. Further investigations are occurring to determine that level of involvement.

Foster encouraged anyone with any information about violent crime, drugs, or any criminal activity to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crime stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.