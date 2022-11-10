NEWBERRY — In 1954, Congress approved of a bill that proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day. The national holiday is to honor the men and women who currently serve and have served in the military, no matter the circumstances.

“Veteran’s Day is designed to honor all veterans. It doesn’t matter when they were in the service or if they were in combat. Veterans Day is set aside for veterans to be recognized for their service,” said Vietnam veteran, David Parnell.

One of the ways veterans are recognized nationwide on the holiday is through parades, which Newberry will have. The parade will be this Saturday with the lineup starting at 9 a.m. and the parade itself beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will begin on Calhoun Street, go through downtown Main Street and end on Glenn Street around 11 a.m.

South Carolina Deputy Adjutant General Major Jeff Jones will be the grand marshal of the parade and will be followed by multiple other military vehicles, old tractors and cars, including South Carolina’s only functioning halftrack, provided through the American Heritage Foundation.

After the parade, there will be a Samsung Sponsored luncheon in the parking lot of Piedmont Technical College. During last year’s luncheon, Samsung provided over 550 free meals to veterans. During the lunch, Henry Brooks and his band will be preforming and a raffle will be held. Tickets for the raffle will be five dollars and all proceeds will be going to American Legion Post 24.

Newberry Veteran’s Affairs Office would also like to thank David Parnell for his 13 years of service as the office’s director. Parnell served a total of 35 years in the military, spending six in the army during Vietnam before serving the National Guard for 29 years.

“We appreciate Dave Parnell’s service of 13 years to the Veteran’s Affairs Office in Newberry. He’s going to be missed,” said Raleigh Hickman, director of Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.