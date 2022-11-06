NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican).

Both candidates live in Pomaria.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or paper copy. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Q: What would be your number one goal for Newberry County Council during the next four years?

Livingston: “The number one goal must always be public safety for Newberry County, including law enforcement and emergency services (ambulance services and fire services). An increase in crime across America and the state has permeated our county but, thankfully, not at the level that it has in surrounding areas. It is our responsibility to provide our law enforcement with the resources to continue doing their job. This will include technology, training, vehicles, personnel and protective gear, to name a few. Our county law enforcement has done a great service to our community, but it must be constantly nurtured to make sure they are able to stay ahead of the crime.

“Fire and ambulance services through our volunteers has always been an amazing value to our county and they continue to be. However, they are being challenged. Their training always seems to be increasing. COVID, drug related issues and domestic violence continue to plague us, which increases their risks when responding to calls. Trying to retain and recruit volunteers is a challenge. We must stay abreast of their needs so that we can maintain safety for our county.

“Another major factor in all of this is inflation. The cost of law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances have increased at an alarming rate.

“This goal is going to be challenging. All challenges can be met by working together with service providers and citizens.”

Sease: “My top goal will be to work hard to bring in industry and to provide good high-paying jobs for our residents. I would work with both county and state officials so that we can maximize incentives for potential companies looking to locate to our area. I would also focus on supporting locally owned businesses, reducing our tax burden, and making sure our citizens have input on how we govern our county.”

Q: How do you think Newberry County Council can and should address the growth we are seeing within Newberry County?

Livingston: “The growth that we are seeing in Newberry County is another piece of the puzzle that we must monitor closely. We have several developments in the county currently, but developers are sitting on the side line waiting for utilities (water and sewer) to expand. They will then try to buy and develop this land.

“We are developing a strategic plan to address this so that we do not have uncontrolled growth. It is evident that we are a very desirable area as most of us life long residents have always known. We cannot prevent growth but with the right strategic plan we can at least control what and how we grow. There will be evidence of things that we should not do based on things that have happened in neighboring counties.”

Sease: “While the last census numbers showed that our county only grew by a little over 200 during the past decade, we must be ever mindful of future growth. We want to keep Newberry County a special place to live and raise a family. Proper planning is critical to make sure the necessary infrastructure is in place to handle all our residential and industry needs.”

Q: What aspects of Newberry County are in need of the most improvement, and how would you go about fixing the issue?

Livingston: “Newberry County’s greatest need for improvement is to provide a balance as we move forward. Most citizens will agree that a safe place to live and nurture our families is essential. Opportunities for entertainment, recreation, dining and shopping are important. Established shopping and dining chains want a county population of approximately 50,000 and a per capita household income that allows expendable income. Attracting and maintaining economic development that has jobs providing income for this is critical.

“In summary, Newberry County’s greatest need is multifaceted safety, quality of living and quality employment opportunities. Enhancing shopping, dining and entertainment is also important. All of these goals can be accomplished working in conjunction with our citizens and municipalities throughout the county that make us great as we strive to be even greater.

“Please vote! If you have any questions, please contact me at (803)518-3430.”

Sease: “We have seen an increase in crime. We must protect our citizens and businesses by making sure our law enforcement has the training and materials they need in order to keep our families and businesses safe. Fully funding all of our first responders must be a priority.”