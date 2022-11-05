NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House.

Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

With approval, the NOH Foundation was allowed to serve beer and wine, served by designated event venue staff, using plastic cups as part of their Silent Disco from 7-10 p.m. on October 28.

An additional request was approved by council to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation Guild Oyster Roast on Sunday, November 6. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson David DuBose and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

With approval, beer in wine is now allowed to be served by designated event venue staff, using plastic cups, as part of their oyster roast from 4-7 p.m. on November 6.

The event will be held on Boyce Street between McKibben and Nance Streets. Guests will have a wristband to identify themselves as ticketholders and 21 and older. No beverages will be allowed outside of the set perimeter of the function.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.