NEWBERRY COUNTY — We are less than a week away from election day (Nov. 8) and voters in Newberry County will have decisions to make not only on state wide candidates, but local candidates as well. There are also a few questions, both county and state, that voters will need to answer.

For those interested in voting early, any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on election day. In Newberry County, that location is 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry.

Just bring your photo ID any day before the election, except Sunday, between 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you do not vote early, you will be able on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling place, call the Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections at 803-321-2121.

Remember that on the day of the election, no campaign materials are allowed within 500-feet of any polling place during early voting or on election day.

The ballot will include a couple of statewide constitutional amendment questions.

Amendment 1:

“Article lll of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues?”

Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue.

Amendment 2:

“Article lll of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions?”

Explanation:A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous yea r’s revenue and require that the Capita I Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

Newberry County voters will also make a decision on this year’s Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum. This is not a new tax, but a continuation of a penny tax already in place.

The question is as follows: Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Newberry County for not more than seven (7) years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes:

1. $7,750,000 – Newberry County Public Safety Complex, including facilities for Emergency Services, a relocated Friendly Fire Department and a relocated Newberry Rescue Squad.

2. $3,295,000 – Improvements to City of Newberry Recreation Complex, including splash pad expansion, Miracle Field, skate park, sidewalk and paved walking trail, shade structures, additional restrooms, and maintenance access drive and maintenance building.

3. $3,150,000 Improvements to Town of Prosperity parks, including Langford St. Park, Town Center Park, North Main St. Park and Town Center Football-Soccer Field.

4. $8,000,000 New cell block building and upgrades to support facilities at Newberry County Detention Center.

5. $2,015,825 – Improvements to Town of Little Mountain Reunion Park, including park entrance upgrade, walking trail, shelter renovations with stage conversion, renovation of smokehouse/picnic shelter including bathrooms.

6. $3,650,000 Downtown Newberry amphitheater and pavilion/support building.

7. $5,154,560 – Upgrade and Expansion of Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority’s

Cannon’s Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

8. $1,450,000 – Renovation of Old Gallman High School for use as community center by Building Thriving Communities Foundation.

9. $295,000 – IT/Network/Security Improvements at Newberry County Courthouse.

10. $815,000 – Roof replacement and HVAC improvements at The Newberry Museum.

11. $671,745 – Improvements to Town of Pomaria’s Old Pomaria School community center.

12. $800,000 – Improvements to Town of Whitmire City Gym.

and must the County Council of Newberry County be authorized to issue not exceeding $35,250,000 principal amount of general obligation bonds of Newberry County as a single issue or several issues, provided that the proceeds of such bonds shall be applied to defray the costs of the foregoing purposes, including costs overruns, and issuance costs, and provided further that in the event the sales and use tax to be imposed as stated herein is inadequate for the payment of such bonds, such bonds shall be payable from an ad valorem tax imposed on all taxable property in Newberry County?

Statewide, the race for governor and lieutenant governor is on the ballot. Incumbent Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette (Republican) are seeking reelection. They are challenged by Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham (Democrat) and Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge (Libertarian).

In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Mark Hammon (Republican) will face off against Rosemounda Peggy Butler (Democrat).

For state treasurer, incumbent Curtis Loftis (Republican) has challenger Sarah E. Work (Alliance).

In the races for attorney general and comptroller general, incumbents Alan Wilson (Republican) and Richard Eckstrom (Republican), respectively, are running unopposed. For the U.S. House of Representatives District 3, incumbent Jeff Duncan (Republican) is also running unopposed.

In the U.S. Senate, Tim Scott (Republican) is facing off against Krystle Matthews (Democrat)

For State Superintendent of Education, the race includes Ellen Weaver (Republican), Lisa Ellis (Democrat, Alliance) and Patricia M Mickel (Green).

For commissioner of agriculture, incumbent Hugh Weathers (Republican) is being challenged by Chris Nelums (United Citizens) and David Edmond (Green)

For the State House of Representatives District 40, Joe White (Republican) is running unopposed. Incumbent Kelly Baker Nobles (Democrat) is also running unopposed for probate judge.

For County Council District 3, incumbent Henry H. Buddy Livingston (Democrat) will face off against Karl Sease (Republican).

County Council District 6 and 7, Johnny Mack Scurry (Democrat) and Travis Reeder (Democrat), are running unopposed.

For the Soil and Water District Commission, two seats are open and Rolf Mark Kiser and Toni Willingham Warren are running for those seats.

For School Board District 5, Incumbent Quin Cureton is being challenged by Hugh Gray. Constance Young Shannon is running unopposed for School Board District 7 and School Board District 2 is write-in only.

The Town of Pomaria, Darryl Hetnz (incumbent) is running unopposed and Zachary Hentz is running of Pomaria Town Council.

In the Town of Silverstreet, the mayor race is write-in, as are two seats on town council.

In the Town of Little Mountain, Steve White and Marty Frick are running for the two open seats on council.

“According to Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections Office, the state office of voter registration and elections inadvertently left off of the ballot the Town of Little Mountain’s election,” said Mayor Jana Jayroe. “The state office’s correction to the over sight is to have an additional ballot for anyone eligible to vote in the town’s election. This means once a voter votes for federal, state and county candidates, they will be given a second ballot to vote or write-in for the Town of Little Mountain candidates.”

In the Town of Whitmire, there are three seats open for town council, the candidates are: J.P. Ammons, John J. Bullard, Lirhonda Butler, Maria Shields Dickerson, Tony Hill, Tomekia R. Means, Michael Patterson, Michael P. Thomas, Charles E. Worthy.