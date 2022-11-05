NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Business Alliance held a political forum prior to the election next week. The candidates who appeared on stage were able to introduce themselves to the community and discuss their platforms.

Newberry County Council District 3

Incumbent Councilperson Henry Livingston (Democrat) and challenger Karl Sease (Republican) took to the stage for Newberry County Council.

Livingston was up first, he said he has been on Newberry County Council for many years, lived in Newberry County his entire life and has been educated here, including at Newberry College. He is married and has three children, all of whom live in the county.

“Over the years, since I’ve been on council, in 2008 194 was the millage rate, as of 2022 we dropped it to 180, which I think is phenomenal,” he said.

Livingston spoke of his goals for the county, including safety and security for residents in terms of police, fire and EMS needing to be a priority for council. He also spoke of control growth, saying that they are looking at strategic plans for controlled growth.

“I’m not at liberty to say, but we had a very good meeting with hopefully a future grocery store,” he said.

One of the questions presented to the candidates was how they plan on effectively representing your constituents.

“If someone has a concern, no matter where they live, I feel we should represent all residents and be a voice for everyone. If you are a resident, call me and I’ll answer the best I can,” Livingston said.

Next up was a question about the effectiveness of economic development in Newberry County over the last three years.

“Economic development is very difficult, right now, everyone is competing for good quality industry and jobs. Sometimes you give away more than what you want, but look at salaries, they have gone from $14 an hour, to today I saw around $22 an hour,” Livingston said. “To get grocery stores, get restaurants, we will need to increase per capita household income, I think we are doing some of that.”

Sease was next to take the floor, he told the crowd that he was born in Columbia, spent the first few years of his life in North Carolina and then in Florida. He went to the University of South Carolina and Midlands Tech and he spent 38 years at V.C. Summer Station. For the last five years, he worked out of state.

“Now I’m back here and ready to run for office. I’ve been married for 35 years with two girls. My wife and I wanted to build our retirement home up here in Newberry County,” he said.

Regarding the question about effectively representing your constituents, Sease said he plans on being involved in local town councils and volunteer fire departments.

“Been going to their meetings, also volunteer fire departments to see how they interact. It has been an eye-opening experience. My personal responsibility as a representative will be to go to their meetings and see their concerns,” he said.

For the question of economic development, Sease said economic development has been effective with industry growth and new buildings at the industrial parks.

“But, we need to support local businesses and give them incentives to come here and try and grow and be in our community,” he said. “With this growth, we have to have infrastructure in place to support new housing, roads, schools and volunteer fire service.”

Newberry County School District Area 5

Hugh Gray, who is challenging incumbent Quin Cureton, took to the stage to discuss his platform and answer questions. Cureton was not present during the forum.

“I would like to see more communication and collaboration between area organizations and the school district. I’ve served on the planning commission for the City of Newberry for about a year and a half, so much information from that process the school district needs to know so they can make plans for the future,” Gray said. “There needs to be a formal communication mechanism between the city, county and district so that we can make a plan for the housing developments coming in.”

Gray also discussed leadership, saying that anyone can put their name on a desk and a title, but with leadership, you have to act with courage.

“The last few months, I have served as president of the Behavioral Health Services of S.C. In that role, my job is to engage with others to meet the needs of people suffering with addiction,” he said.

Gray also said that education is the most important aspect of our community and we need to help students succeed.

Gray was asked about effectively representing constituents.

“One thing that you have to do is work. You cannot be afraid to work if you are going to represent the people. As a public servant, the input of people you serve is the most precious thing you can get. You have to value it. I may not always agree, but I’ll value your input,” he said.

Newberry County School District Area 7

Constance Young Shannon is running unopposed for the seat formally held by Clyde Hill, who has retired.

“I grew up in Newberry, I am married, have three kids who went through Newberry schools,” she said.

Shannon is currently a counselor at a school in Johnston and she has 33 years in education, all in various roles.

“I feel like I can speak for everyone who works with the Newberry County School District,” she said.

Shannon said that when she was a bus driver, she ran the route she would be representing. She said she is familiar with the people and they know they can approach her with their concerns.

S.C. House District 40

Joe White is running unopposed for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 40.

On stage, White said that nationwide violent crime is out of control and that is true for South Carolina and Newberry County.

“While campaigning, I was told 18 people commit 80% of the crime in Newberry County,” he said. “I find it impossible to believe that we the people cannot force our judicial system to incarcerate 18 people to make Newberry County a safer place to live.”

White believes that together, as a community working together, “we the people can find ways to keep bad people from continuing to walk the streets of Newberry.”

