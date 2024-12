Newberry High School’s National Honor Society has announced that this year’s candidate class consists of 18 students who have maintained a 4.25 GPA. Induction of new members was held on Wednesday, September 28. Listed from left to right: Madison Graham (sponsor), Brandon Ross (principal), Jayson Sanders, Kalob Hunter-Crump, Lexi Moraliz-Gonzalez, Noah Mills, LaDaisha Piotrowski, Derek Gilliam, Natalia Moreno Carbajal, Jeremy Glasgow, Jasmine Kinard, Kameron Wilson, Adam Rikabi, Cashia Gauci, Ariana Nelson, Katerra Boyd, Liliana Rojas-Alderete, Kaden Crawford, Yuvika Kumari, Abigail Corbett, Kim Neal.