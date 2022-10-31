NEWBERRY COUNTY — It started with a comment.

While having coffee with County Administrator Christopher Inglese and Economic Development Director Rick Farmer about the Economic Development Task Force. We commented that we really don’t know how county government works.

“Then come spend a few days shadowing me,” said Inglese.

We took him up on his offer and set a date for the first shadowing: Wednesday, September 14.

The job description for the county administrator is pretty straightforward and general in its coverage – as might be expected for any job: “The county administrator is appointed by the Newberry County Council to serve as the county as chief administrative officer. …is responsible for executing the policies, directives and legislative actions of County Council; directing and coordinating activities of Newberry County Government; supervising the spending of county funds as directed by council, or in accordance with the approved county budget; … etc. etc.” (The full job description is on the Newberry County website.) But it’s the daily details that reveal the actuality of the job.

As might be expected, there are phone calls, meetings, emails, all the usual things that make up any administrative job. The major difference is that it affects a lot of people at all levels in the county, both within and outside of county government – the workers in county government and the public, the citizens who live and work in Newberry County. These activities don’t happen in a vacuum; the county administrator cannot act alone in most situations; there needs to be cooperation with council, and there are laws and regulations that guide many decisions. Sorting out the daily bits and pieces and fitting them into the laws and regulations and making things work is the real job of being county administrator. So how does the county administrator’s day go?

Arriving at 9 a.m. on September 14, met the staff, then set some ground rules for how we would observe Inglese’s activities. We were welcome to sit in any meetings or activities that didn’t involve contract negotiations or anything else that needed to remain confidential, especially personnel decisions. We could ask questions, as long as they didn’t interfere with meetings or the general flow of work. We could accompany Inglese to meetings elsewhere, as appropriate and within the general guidelines regarding confidentiality. Next, Inglese spoke by phone with Joanie Winter, interim county attorney, about finalizing ordinances and amending building permit fees, both of which would go before the next Newberry County Council meeting the following week. There was also discussion of a resolution for the expenditure of federal ARPA funds and costs for copies from county offices.

There was an email from DHEC regarding septic tanks that needed to be forwarded to the appropriate persons.

Inglese met with Assistant to County Administrator Saralyn Yarborough, who produces the Newberry County Newsletter that will be emailed monthly to a lengthy list of recipients.

At 11 a.m. there was a meeting to review the agenda for the following week’s Newberry County Council meeting. Finance and Budget Director Debbie Cromer, Procurement Director Crystal Waldrop, Clerk to Council Jackie Lawrence and Yarborough gathered with Inglese around the conference table in his office. County Council District 5 Representative Les Hipp was called and connected to the speaker phone on the table.

After the meeting, Inglese advises us that Newberry County Council agendas will now, if possible, be distributed by email no later than the Friday before the meeting the following Wednesday. Council agendas will now include attachments of relevant documents including ordinances to be considered at the meeting. The advanced agenda release will allow all interested persons plenty of time to review those documents before the meeting.

At noon, we toured county administrative offices outside the Court House Annex, visiting with County Auditor Donna Lominack, then offices in the Newberry County Assessor’s Department in the Newberry Agricultural Building on Martin Street. At 1 p.m., Inglese advised that he generally devotes the hours between 1 and 4 to dealing with the email that constantly comes in.

“I’ve gotten 50 new emails since we started this morning. And I try not to overbook meetings so I can deal with things that come up in the afternoon,” he said.

That said, we left him for the day.

The next shadowing session was Thursday, September 22.

The session began at 9 a.m., and shortly thereafter, Inglese once again asked us to step outside his office while he made a phone call. When he called us back in, he advised us that he needed to negotiate a job offer with a successful applicant for a job.

A few other calls happened, and at 11 a.m. we left for the Midlands Tech Harbison Campus for a meeting of the Central Midlands Council of Governments, which, per the organization’s website: “[A]ssists local governments within the four midlands counties develop local and regional plans. There are 15 member governments in the consortium, and it “serves in excess of 769,000 people by providing a regional forum, which allows local officials to seek out common goals and address regional concerns.”

Next up was a meeting to find Newberry Mayor Foster Senn chairing the meeting. Senn later explains that the chair of the group rotates among the members.

“It was my turn,” he said.

Former State Representative Walt McLeod and State Representative Elect Joe White were also in attendance.

We returned to Newberry via State Road 773, visiting first the housing development at the corner of 773 and Jollystreet Road, and then the industrial park on 773.

By the time we returned to the County Court House Annex, it was again 1 p.m. and time for Inglese to set about dealing with email. His day wouldn’t end soon, though, as there were meetings of the Economic Development Task Force in Little Mountain and Silverstreet that afternoon and evening.

Long days are not unusual, he says: “I didn’t get home after the last Newberry County Council meeting until 9:30 p.m.”