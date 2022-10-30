BREVARD, N.C. — The Brevard College Alumni Association recently announced that William “Darr” Wise `48 was named Brevard College’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni.

Wise, and other recipients, were honored on the Saturday of Homecoming weekend at Brevard, October 8.

“This is an exceptional group we will be honoring Homecoming weekend,” said Megan Shina, director of alumni affairs. “William “Darr” Wise `48 and David Cort `64 deserve this award due to their commitment to teaching and helping others. These alumni demonstrate the college’s motto of “learn in order to serve,” and we are all so grateful for their sacrifice and leadership throughout the years. We thank the Alumni Advisory Board’s Honors and Awards Committee for selecting such deserving recipients.”

Wise was selected as one of the 2022 Brevard College Distinguished Alumni posthumously.

During his time at BC, Wise was involved in several clubs and was voted on by peers as the “Most Likely to Succeed Sophomore.” His peers were not wrong with their predictions. From Brevard, Darr began teaching at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga. After two years at Andrew College, he started to teach at Newberry College, where he taught for 42 years. During this time, Wise was also the organist and choirmaster for 52 years at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Newberry.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in Worms, Germany, as part of the Signal Corps. In addition, he served as president of the South Carolina Music Teachers Association from 1982-1984.

His commitment to teaching and supporting others was recognized by many. One of his most significant recognitions was presented in 2003 when Governor Mark Sanford awarded the Order of the Palmetto for his contribution to the cultural life of South Carolina and the nation.

In addition to his love for music and teaching, he also loved sports and attended all baseball, basketball, and football games at Newberry College. In 2014, the Newberry baseball team recognized Wise by placing a plaque on the seat he always occupied at games.

Wise passed away last November. His family said he would be thrilled by this honor due to his profound love for Brevard College.