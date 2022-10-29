NEWBERRY COUNTY — Every year, the Newberry County Young Professionals holds their HUGS (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks) Drive as the temperature begins to drop. This year’s drive is being held Oct. 17 through Dec. 2

“This is our fifth year holding the HUGS Drive. It evolved from our coat drive and we realized there were additional needs that we could help address in our school district,” said Samantha Snyder, president of NYP.

Over the past five years, according to Snyder, the group has collected over 4,000 items for students in the Newberry County School District. This year, Snyder said they are hoping to collect 1,500 items.

“We are working with many organizations in our community to help reach this goal. Each year, our goal gets a little larger because we know we can do more,” she said.

As previously stated, hats, underwear, gloves and socks are being collected, but monetary donations are also welcome.

“We can do the shopping for you! Checks may be made to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and we are also accepting cash, which can be brought by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce during office hours,” Snyder said.

All donations will benefit Newberry County students, k-12, meaning all sizes are requested. Snyder said they are requesting new items in the original packaging.

“We are accepting child’s small through adult 3XL. We have always received a great variety of sizes so all are welcome,” she said.

This year’s drop-off locations are the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce (1209 Caldwell Street, Newberry, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Newberry College (Keller Hall, 2100 College Street, Newberry, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

This year’s partner organizations include the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the Muller Center and the Newberry College African American Alumni Chapter.

