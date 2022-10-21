NEWBERRY — According to the CDC one in three South Carolinians has a disability. Despite this statistic, many people with disabilities remain unseen and unheard in our state’s policies, politics, business and communities. On October 24 at 7 p.m., Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week, in partnership with Able South Carolina, seeks to combat this reality.

“The Invisibility of Disability” will be an insightful and engaging conversation between disabled members of the Newberry College community and Able South Carolina staff. Each will share their personal experiences with how their disability intersects with their lives, communities, work and education.

The panel will be led by Able South Carolina’s director of Public Relations, Mary Alex Kopp. Kopp will introduce the topic and lead panelists and audience members in a discussion that allows for a safe place to speak frankly about disability, from its joy and the pride instilled within this community, to the challenges posed by a world built for nondisabled people. Panelists include Able SC’s Cali Sandel, Wednesday Jones, and Newberry College’s Brett Rhoad, Aslynn Halvorson-Weaver, Ashley Henderson and Lindsy Boateng. Panelists’ disabilities range from physical to developmental and panelists will share how their disabilities intersect with other marginalized communities they are affiliated with.

The panel will take place on October 24 at 7 p.m. at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education, Dufford Diversity Lab (1121 Speers Street, Newberry). All are welcome to attend as this event is free and open to the public.

With one in three South Carolinians with disabilities, each South Carolinian is affected by disability and could benefit from this conversation.