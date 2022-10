NEWBERRY — Last week, Mayor Foster Senn proclaimed Oct 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week through the City of Newberry.

The proclamation from Senn said the City of Newberry is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living and visiting and that fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally.

The proclamation encourages residents to have working smoke and CO alarms and to have a fire escape plan because: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”