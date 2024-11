NEWBERRY — An accident occurred at 11:08 a.m. on private property on CR Koon Hwy on Oct. 7, according to Master Trooper James Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2008 GMC pickup failed to secure the vehicle before exiting, according to Miller. After getting out of the truck, the driver was struck by the vehicle, he said.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the collision.