Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

This little girl enjoyed checking out her prizes from the utilities department.

Members of the community take part in a round of Bingo during the Public Utilities Week Celebration.

Both the electric and water crews took part in demonstrations for the community.

Landon and West Hamm smile with Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Teen.

Alex Dowd takes his turn at Bingo calling.

Water crew members demonstrate how to install a new water tap.

Councilperson David DuBose sports a city utilities hard hat.

The city’s electric crew demonstrated a cross arm changeout.