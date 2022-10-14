NEWBERRY — Earlier this year, Lynch’s Woods Park received a bit of an upgrade and to recognize Palmetto Conservation, they celebrated the re-opening of the passage with a ribbon cutting.

“We have been working to make the park more appealing to more people. Lynch’s Woods is in the perfect location, we are super thrilled to have some updated signage, updated kiosks, updated maps (thanks to partners),” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation. “We’ve also put out things for younger kids, like scavenger hunt cards.”

According to Furman Miller, Palmetto Trail Midlands Trail coordinator, The Palmetto Trail is a cross-state trail from the mountains to the sea.

“It is a 500-mile footprint, we’ve got about 400 miles so far of trail actually in and we build them in a series of passages,” he said. “We’ve got 31 passages, Newberry County hosts four of those passages, Peak to Prosperity, Newberry Passage, Enoree Section and the Lynch’s Woods Passage.”

At the updated Lynch’s Woods Passage, Miller said it is a four-mile look through a 276-acre park here in Newberry County.

The park was originally created in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“We’ve been working with the county to open the trail back up, glad to have it officially opened back up,” Miller said during the officially ribbon cutting earlier this year.

While those familiar with Lynch’s Woods know you can hike, bike and even drive (slowly) on the trail, Miller said the park also offers an equestrian trail.

“The Palmetto Conservation Foundation actually is opening and redoing that trail since there is no official equestrian club here. So, you can come to Lynch’s Woods and hike, bike and ride your horse and drive slowly and enjoy the park,” he said.

Mayor Foster Senn added that he is struck every time by the commitment of those who work with the Palmetto Trail.

“I think it is remarkable what you’ve done in Newberry County,” he said. “It is a great day in Newberry. I walk this trail regularly and I’ve walked the full trail. I remember when the pandemic first started, people started coming out here even more. I think that has continued and people seem to really enjoy Lynch’s Woods.”

