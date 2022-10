NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department was dispatched Wednesday, Oct,. 5, at 4:29 p.m. to a stove fire on Charles Street.

Upon arrival, Chief Gene Shealy said they found a working house fire, the fire showing in the rear of the home.

“Crews made entry and extinguished the fire quickly,” he said.“There was heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke and heat damage in other areas of the home. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.”

Crews cleared the scene at 6:34 p.m.