NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced a major gift from Anne and Gordon Darby that will name the nursing and health science center in their honor. The college’s newest academic building is under construction at the corner of College and Evans streets.

The Darby family is prominent in the Lowcountry, where Gordon Darby is a leader in economic development, a advocate of health care, and a Newberry College graduate and supporter.

The Mount Pleasant native graduated from Newberry College in 1961 with a degree in business. He founded Darby Development Company in 1968, which has built and sold homes and now manages multi-family residences in the Lowcountry. In addition to his support of his alma mater, Darby served on the Newberry College Board of Trustees from 1996-99. The Darby family also has a history of supporting health care initiatives.

“We just felt like it was a good thing to do. We’re fortunate we were able to provide the funds to help Newberry achieve it,” Gordon Darby said.

“The Darby family name stands for elegance and excellence,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “Anne and Gordon are compassionate and generous, and Newberry College is so proud to name this facility in honor of the two of them. Their friendship and support have never wavered over the years. This gift is a game-changer for Newberry College.”

The 11,000-square-foot facility will be the state-of-the-art home of the college’s growing health care programs. In June, the college announced a partnership with Newberry County Memorial Hospital to establish an adjoining health clinic. The daytime clinic will not only serve as an urgent care center for the community, but as a prime location for students to get hands-on experience without leaving campus. The facility is expected to be complete in late summer 2023.