NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved two first readings to amend the budget ordinance for fiscal year 2022-23.

One of these budget ordinances reduces the building permit fees by:

1. Allowing the option to use a signed contract to determine construction valuation.

2. Reducing the plan review fee from 50% of the permit fee to 25% for the residential projects.

3. Reducing the valuation of unheated space to 1/2 of the valuation of the heated space.

Councilperson Les Hipp, who sits on the Newberry County Finance Committee, explained why the committee sent the changes to council.

Hipp said he feels like they need to have a standard applies to everyone, but that they are adding an option that says if you can build it for less than the ICC (International Code Council) says, and bring in a signed contract, that will be used instead of what the ICC states.

Councilperson Henry Livingston, also on the committee, said he thinks this is a fair change.

“Someone building on a budget, cutting all the corners they could, being charged at the same rate as someone building a house at a higher rate, that was cheating the person trying to be conservative to start with,” he said.

The second part, according to Hipp, was the plan review fee that was always on the books, but only recently implemented.

“The committee recommends reducing that to 25% of the permit fee for residential,” he said.

The final portion of this ordinance, Hipp said, previously regarded an unheated open space as part of the square footage. This will rectify the situation by making the space half the value.

Council approved the first reading of this budget ordinance after Hipp made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second.

The second budget ordinance will reduce fees for copying at the courthouse from .50 cents per copy to .35 cents. The first reading was approved 6-1, with Councilperson Travis Reeder voting against.

Other business:

• Council approved final reading of an ordinance to lease out certain county fairgrounds property. The lease agreement is to rent out the front barn of the old fairgrounds to MM Technical for an 18-month term with an option to extend for six additional months for $4,500 per month.

• Council approved second reading of a FILOT agreement for an $89,000,000 solar project. This project includes special source revenue credits to allow a predictable annual payment of about $216,050 for a 30-year term.

• Council approved a resolution that provides a one-time payment of $3,000, $2,000 or $1.500 to employees using ARP funds, depending on the categories provided.

• Council approved a resolution to approve the proposed location and memorial for first responders. The memorial is to be located at Community Hall.

• Council recognized the following employees for their service to the county: Samantha Navarette (five years), Josh Graham (five years), Jessica Attaway (10 years).

