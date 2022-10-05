NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry County School District have said that a call received about an active shooter on Newberry Middle School’s campus was a hoax.

While law enforcement was responding, the onsite SRO and staff determined this was a hoax,” the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said. “For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the school was placed on lock down.”

Sheriff Lee Foster said it has been determined this is a part of a state wide and national hoax, calling about school emergencies. Several schools in South Carolina received similar calls.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the FBI are currently investigating this incident.

A release from the Newberry County School District stated all students and staff are safe.

“Police will continue to investigate the situation. Other districts have reported similar calls today where law enforcement was notified of a situation on a school campus that was determined to be a hoax. All potential threats will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement officers and school officials as they work together to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff,” the release stated.