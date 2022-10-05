NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 61-year-old Paul Edward Goldsberry, of Pomaria, as the individual killed in a wreck on September 30.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Red Knoll Road, near Holy Trinity Church Road.

Goldsberry was the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Pickup that was heading west on Red Knoll Road. They ran off the left-side of the road before colliding with a tree. Goldsberry was not wearing a seatbelt, per officials.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the collision.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.