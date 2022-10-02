NEWBERRY — Newberry Adult Education is the best kept secret in Newberry County. It is a place where needs both great and small can be met, and a place where quite literally ‘everybody knows your name.’

As relayed by Director Roberta Hall-Kinard, at every orientation, the hardest part about being in adult education is walking through the door. Once a student walks through the door, half of their fears have been faced and then the doors of opportunity open to endless possibilities for them.

This holds true for the students that enrolled in the ‘Summer Bootcamp 2022.’ During orientation, students were told that within six weeks, 18 days, and 72 hours, they could earn their high school credential.

“These students came in on fire, and ready to get it done. They fought through family hardships, financial struggles, childcare issues and the stigma of other failed academic attempts to achieve a different result,” said Agnes E. Watson-Lindler, instructor. “Some students came in with no viable support system, and the strangest thing happened, they found support within themselves. This summer’s 2022 group rallied around one another and supported each other, in a way that we had not witnessed before or even intended. They cheered for each other’s victories and encouraged each other in their losses. They had taken the approach of ‘we all came together, and at the end of the summer, we’re all leaving together.’”

Iyanla Blocker, Keosha Dominick and Sofronie Hartzog (among others) exemplified the core values of Newberry County Adult Education: ‘Dream it, believe it, achieve it.’

“These three ladies were a part of that cheering squad. They did not know one another prior to coming to Newberry Adult Education, however, they formed a school friendship bond that transcended far beyond anything we have ever experienced,” Watson-Lindler said.

Blockersaid said Newberry Adult Education helped her to become more social and to understand that no matter the age, color, height or what someone looks like everyone is here for the same purpose.

“Adult Ed was very valuable, because (from her personal experience) in high school I did not get one-on-one time. I felt like I was overlooked. But here there is always someone motivating you, even over the smallest accomplishments,” she said.

As for Dominick, she said she was tired of settling for less and wanted more for herself.

“Being at Adult Ed helped me grow as a person and gain food friends. I got my GED in 15 days, and it was something I had been trying to accomplish for 10 years. The teachers and instructors genuinely cared about us and wanted to see us do great,” she said.

Hartzog said the most challenging obstacle for her was the the lack of childcare and not being able to pass certain sub-tests.

“Adult Ed quickly helped me to obtain childcare and the staff helped me to gain the knowledge and self-confidence that I needed to pass each test,” she said.

“If you or someone you know needs their high school credential or even some assistance with continuing education, come see us at Newberry County Adult Education and Continuing Education,” said Watson-Lindler.