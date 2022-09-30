NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department and Eighth Judicial Solicitor’s Office have announced that three individuals have been charged in the May 22 homicide of 16-year-old Mykian Davis.

Davonta Shyquone Holley, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry. Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman thanks the families for their patience during this time.

“We ask that they continue to stand by us and support us as this investigation continues,” he said.

This is still an ongoing investigation, Goodman said and the department is still asking that anyone with information reach out to Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-2222.