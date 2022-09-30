The seniors at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church were honored during the 200th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, August 21. The seniors are first row left to right: Jo Kibler, Roland Kibler, Ray Amick, Betty Amick, Priscilla Griffith, guest speaker, Mildred Fowler, Rev. Darlene Kelley, present pastor at Mt. Pleasant, Rev. Sheila Rogers, guest, Wallis Riser, guest, Jane Ringer, guest organist and Mary Eva Bedenbaugh. Second row left to right: Terry Melvin, Willie Morris, Andy Morris, Cindy Kibler, Jesse Lathrop, Rev. Paul Rogers, former minister at Mt. Pleasant and Rev. George Riser, former minister at Mt. Pleasant. Third row left to right: DeeDee Ruth, Rev. DeVon Ruth, former minister at Mt. Pleasant, Lou Doolittle and Susan Leitzsey. Fourth row left to right: Kathy Hill, Wyse Hill and Raymond Smith.

POMARIA — Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church held their 200th anniversary celebration on Sunday, August 21.

Priscilla Griffith, wife of Rev. John P. Griffith who was a former minister at Mt. Pleasant from 1960-1966, delivered a the Homecoming message.

The congregation gathered outside of the church for a photo with the 200th banner marking the anniversary.

The celebration was followed with lunch and and gospel music performed by the Glenn Bonner Band.

The church’s 200th anniversary will conclude with a service on Sunday, October 16, with a sermon delivered by the South Carolina United Methodist Church Bishop L. Jonathan Holston.