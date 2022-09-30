❮
POMARIA — Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church held their 200th anniversary celebration on Sunday, August 21.
Priscilla Griffith, wife of Rev. John P. Griffith who was a former minister at Mt. Pleasant from 1960-1966, delivered a the Homecoming message.
The congregation gathered outside of the church for a photo with the 200th banner marking the anniversary.
The celebration was followed with lunch and and gospel music performed by the Glenn Bonner Band.
The church’s 200th anniversary will conclude with a service on Sunday, October 16, with a sermon delivered by the South Carolina United Methodist Church Bishop L. Jonathan Holston.