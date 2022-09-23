The City of Newberry Utilities Department out at Kids Fun Day.

Leah Blackmon, with Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, gave out ice pops.

The Newberry Police Department gave out information.

Mel and Kimberly Kitchens of SERVPRO of Newberry and Laurens Counties gave out snow cones.

Getting ready to throw big in cornhole.

All smiles after a round of cornhole.

There were plenty of games during the day.

The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do.

The Newberry Fire Department set up an obstacle course for youths to participate.

The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do.

There were plenty of games during the day.

George Piersol II – State Farm Insurance Office gave out popcorn.

All smiles after a round of cornhole.

Getting ready to throw big in cornhole.

Mel and Kimberly Kitchens of SERVPRO of Newberry and Laurens Counties gave out snow cones.

The Newberry Police Department gave out information.

Leah Blackmon, with Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, gave out ice pops.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department out at Kids Fun Day.