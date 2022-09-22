NEWBERRY — Last week, the City of Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire on Piedmont Street at around 2:00 a.m.

According to Fire Chief Gene Shealy, all occupants were able to escape the home without injury.

“The fire involved approximately 40% of the home and there was significant fire, heat and smoke damage throughout,” he said.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child.