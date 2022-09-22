NEWBERRY — Members of the Newberry County Council Finance Committee met September 12 to discuss budget items to be brought forward at Newberry County Council’s meeting on September 21.

Among items discussed was the disposition of funds received by the county from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in 2021 to ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee Chair Mary Arrowood was out ill; the meeting was chaired by Councilperson Les Hipp. Also present were Councilperson Henry Livingston and County Administrator Christopher Inglese.

Two deposits of $3,733,259.50 were received from federal ARPA funds, for a total of $7,466,529. The first deposit was in June of 2021, and the final payment was received on July 14, 2022. From those funds, $597,995.75 was distributed in premium pay to fire and rescue and EMS workers in December 2021. The original funds were not to be used for volunteers, but the Finance Committee discussed distribution of some later funds to volunteers, plus additional premium pay to fire and rescue and EMS workers. Final decision is to be made at a full council meeting. The goal is to make such additional payments before Thanksgiving. For county fiscal year 2022-2023, $725,000 has been allocated for capital equipment (emergency vehicles and associated equipment), and $232,000 in other funding for the Public Defender Office, the Solicitor’s Office, and for expanded broadband services via Newberry Electric. There was also a payment of $2,909.99 paid out in December of 2021 for ADP processing. Because ARPA funds were deposited into an interest bearing account, a total of $2,335.54 in interest was accrued through August of 2022. A full listing of ARPA funds deposits, interest payments, expenditures and allocations is available from the county administrators website.

As of September 12, 2022, $5,918,975.83 remained to be allocated from federal ARPA funds. Spending of those funds is yet to be determined, but, per comments by committee members, some funds might be spent to retire debt. In addition, there is concern over the age of fire and rescue rolling stock; fire insurance rates are tied to the age of rolling stock.

“If fire insurance rates go up, citizens will look to us for not protecting them,” Livingston said.

Final spending of ARPA funds will not be discussed or determined until the sales tax referendum is determined in the November election.

Among other items discussed at the meeting were building permit fees and copy costs in county offices. With new housing starts looming on the horizon with economic development, there is a potential for waiting times for building permits and inspections may become problematic without possible expansion of staff and equipment, or outsourcing to companies that specialize in inspections. Per comments in the meeting, building permit fees will likely be the topic of considerable discussion in the near future.

Costs per copy in county offices will drop from $.50 per copy to $.35.