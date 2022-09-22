NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced the arrest of Rondarius Rasheed Davis, A/K/A Hotboy, 23, for a July 6, 2022, shooting incident that occurred on Jollystreet Road.

While traveling down Jollystreet Road toward Hwy 773, a 22-year-old male driver and his 21-year-old female passenger took on gunfire, according to the NCSO. When they turned around to see if they could locate the person, they observed a tall black male getting into a red vehicle and leave the area.

A deputy who was in the area heard the shots fired and began to investigate. The deputy located the 21-year-old male victim who was able to give a description of the vehicle, direction of travel and description of the subject. It was later discovered through the investigation and forensic evidence Davis was the person shooting at the victims, according to the NCSO.

“This type of crime is rapidly growing throughout the state. It is putting more and more citizens in jeopardy,” said Foster. “Not only do they put their targets at danger, but they place innocent people in extreme danger by their wild, reckless gunfire.”

This is not the first time Davis has been involved with this type of incident, per the NCSO.

“It is now time for the courts to acknowledge that Davis is a violent offender who does not care about the laws of this state, nor is he concerned about our communities,” said Foster. “The fact that Rondarius Rasheed Davis was located in Greenville County Detention Center after allegedly committing an armed robbery, burglary, and kidnapping on July 27, 2022, shows the propensity for violence and the disregard for law abiding citizens. Davis has made bond on those charges, which is absolute nonsense.”

Davis was served with arrest warrants for the offenses of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent offender. Davis went before a Newberry Magistrate on Sept. 19 where his boned was denied on all charges.

Davis will have to go before a General Sessions Court Judge to request a bond.