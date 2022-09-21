The following employees present at the Newberry County Council meeting recognizing their years of service: Ben Chapman, Randall Abrams, Councilperson Todd Johnson, Donna Lominack, Casey Rembisz, Shawn Carnes.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — By a 4-1-1 vote, Newberry County Council approved a resolution supporting the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission and creating the Newberry County 250 Committee.

According to Bill Davies, with the SC250 Commission, 2026 will be the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

The Liberty Trail was established to promote heritage tourism by highlighting Revolutionary War historic sites across S.C., per Davies. The Liberty Trail will operate as a historic driving route. Within Newberry County, at least 14 battle sites/skirmish sites have been identified. In addition, at least 16 other sites related to British Lt. Col Banestre Tarleton’s movement through Newberry County en route to the battle of Cowpens are proposed for possible inclusion in the Liberty Trail.

Each county will establish an official 250 Committee, as Newberry County did with this vote on Sept. 7. The committees will manage grant money and coordinate the efforts for their respective county.

Newberry County 250 Committee: John Favors (The Newberry Museum), Liz MacDonald (Newberry County Chamber of Commerce), Foster Senn (mayor, City of Newberry), Chris Prince (Whitmire), Dr. Elwood Jones (Prosperity), Ernie Shealy (Newberry County Historical Society), Suzanne Johnson (Fairfield County Historical Society), Tom Forte (Col. Philemon Waters Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution), Derryll Saterwhite (Jasper Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution), Steve Katzburg (QGIS Geodetic Mapping), Mike Bedenbaugh (Preservation South Carolina).

Councilperson Les Hipp made a motion to approve the resolution, which was given a second by Councilperson Mary Arrowood. Hipp, Arrowood, Councilperson Nick Shealy and Councilperson Todd Johnson voted in favor of the resolution; Councilperson Travis Reeder voted against and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry abstained. Councilperson Henry Livingston was absent from the meeting.

“In 1776, all African-Americans were slaves and it was not a satisfying time for African-Americans,” Reeder said on to why he voted against the resolution.

Other business:

• Newberry County Council recognized the following employees for their years of service: Shawn Carnes 20 years; Casey Rembisz 20 years; Kirby Richardson 10 years; Brenda McCracken 10 years; Donna Lominack 45 years; Clayton Babb 25 years; Randall Abrams 25 years; Ben Chapman 25 years; Maggie Mills 15 years; John Cearley 15 years; Nicholas Gilmore five years; Susan Hanvey five years; Melissa Vanderford five years.

• Auditor Donna Lominack presented to council the 2022 tax levy. This year, the general fund is set at 121 mills; GO bonds 5.1 mills; community services six mills, for 133 total mills for Newberry County. For the Newberry County School District, 180 mills for the general fund and 53 for GO bonds. This brings the total bonds to 366 mills, which is a decrease of one mill from last year. The value of the mills are as follows: County purposes and community services $160,370; school purposes (Bonds) $165,806; school purposes (school operating) $105,997.

• Sheriff Lee Foster and Jimmy Smith presented an update to council on the status of a monument for first responders. The location of the monument will be the old court house, where the Newberry County Welcome Center is now. The Architecture Review Board has approved the design.

• Council approved proclamation declaring Hispanic Heritage Month in Newberry County, Sept 15-Oct 15.

• Council approved a resolution authorizing an amendment for certain fee agreement by and between Newberry County and Trucast, LLC (a solar farm).

• Council approved a resolution committing to negotiate a fee in lieu of tax agreement between Newberry County and Newberry Pv1, LLC; identifying the project and other related matters thereto.

• Council approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee agreement between Newberry County and Newberry PF1, LLC providing payment of a fee in lieu of tax. This is a FILOT agreement for an $89,000,000 solar project. The agreement includes special source revenue credits to allow a predictable annual payment of approximately $216,050 for a 30-year term. It also provides for solar panel installations at both the Chappells Fire Station and the Silverstreet Fire Station along with a robust buffer requirement to ensure the project will not be visible from any right-of-way.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.