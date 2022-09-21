NEWBERRY COUNTY — On September 17, 2019, deputies found 40-year-old Sharonda Sims on Drayton Street, in the Helena Section of Newberry County, deceased.

This month marks three years after Sims was discovered and law enforcement is still investigating her death, which was ruled a homicide, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Just shortly after 3 a.m. on September 17, 2019, a Newberry City Police officer reported hearing shots in the Helena Community and then another call to 911 reported finding a female on the side of the road, wounded and not moving. Upon arrival of law enforcement and EMS, it was discovered Sims was deceased from gunshot wounds, according to the NCSO.

A security camera caught a portion of the shooting as Sims was walking down the road going home, which was just about three blocks away. Due to the distance of the security camera and the roadway not being well-lit, the muzzle flash from the gun is all that is visible, per the NCSO.

“We have been actively investigating this case and interviewing anyone we can in an attempt to get leads, which will bring closure for Sims Family,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “We ask for the public’s help. We know there are people with information, and we ask for them to come forward. This is about doing the right thing and being part of promoting a safer community. Sharonda was someone’s daughter, a sibling and a mother. How would you feel if someone was holding critical information that could help you provide closure in your loss?”

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Sims family ask that anyone with information about her death, call (803) 321-2211 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.