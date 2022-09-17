A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation.

The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public officials are doing.

Jay Bender, of Columbia, was the South Carolina Press Association attorney for over 30 years and is acknowledged to be the state’s leading authority on FOIA. He knows of no other FOIA case in the state that has gone 11 years without being resolved.

“I don’t think the Catawba land claim litigation lasted that long,” he added.

In the landmark Catawba lawsuit, it took about 10 years for the case to be heard once in the U.S. Supreme Court and twice in the Fourth Circuit Court.

The Newberry FOIA lawsuit was delayed for an entire decade before reaching the South Carolina Court of Appeals for a second time in May of 2021.

The lawsuit concerns documents related to the estate of music legend James Brown and was brought against Attorney General Alan Wilson by former estate trustee Adele Pope, of Newberry.

In a publication of the South Carolina Press Association, Wilson advises public officials that documents should be made available to citizens and their representatives “at minimum cost or delay.”

Citizens can bring a FOIA lawsuit if documents are not released, and if a court finds the documents should have been released, the public official —actually, the taxpayers — then covers attorney’s fees.

Even when a citizen wins, though, a “minimum delay” has become a “maximum,” and it appears that a FOIA lawsuit in South Carolina can take longer than in any other state in the nation.

During June and July, in an e-mailed sample survey of media organizations, the question was presented: Does your state have a FOIA case that has gone unresolved longer than 11 years?

Other states responded they had seen nothing like it.

Jaclyn Langen from the Alabama Press Association wrote: “Not in Alabama.”

Kelly Shannon of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas: “We are not aware of a Texas open records case taking as long as the one you mention in your state.”

Lisa Hill of Minnesota said she would be surprised if a FOIA lawsuit there had gone for a comparable period of time.

“I’m aware of a few that ran for about five years, but nothing more than that,” she said.

Beth Bennett, executive director of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, forwarded the question for discussion at her state’s Freedom of Information Council meeting, and the longest FOIA case anyone could remember was a little over four years.

Kentucky cases rarely go beyond a year, wrote David Thompson, Kentucky Press Association executive director.

“If more than a year, our attorneys know what chains to pull to get it over with,” he said.

Betsy Edwards of the Virginia Press Association consulted with the attorney for Virginia Coalition for Open Government, Megan Rhyne. They knew of no case that went beyond five years, and those were cases that landed in the Virginia Supreme Court.

The attorney for the South Dakota Newspaper Association hotline, Jon Arneson, has 40 years of experience in FOIA and other legal matters related to media.

He said, “I had a FOIA case for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that was lengthy, but not 11 years. Ours wound up at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 after roughly eight years and two appeals to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Members of the Washington Coalition for Open Government knew of cases that lasted from eight to nine years, and attorney Katherine George had a federal FOIA case that lasted from 2012 to 2020.

“It went up to the 9th Circuit and back to U.S. District Court in Washington,” she said.

Federal cases are known to take longer than state cases, and even so, the South Carolina case has gone unresolved longer than what is considered a lengthy federal case.

In short, as one respondent wrote, “South Carolina is the winner.”

Background: Requested Documents

The documents Pope requested from Wilson under FOIA are: 1) the contract with a private law firm under which Wilson and will contestants are suing her; and 2) the at-death valuation of Brown’s music empire and supporting documents.

1) When later disclosed in federal court, the contract was found to contain a clause that said: This contract is public and subject to FOIA.

Yet, in a letter marked URGENT on Jan. 20, 2012, five months after Pope’s FOIA lawsuit was filed, Wilson was advised by his private attorney that it would be less “embarrassing” for him to withhold the contract and continue litigation.

Wilson’s private attorney was Mark Gende of the Sweeny Wingate and Barrow law firm in Columbia.

2) The other documents Pope requested were the at-death valuation of Brown’s music empire and supporting documents.

When the FOIA lawsuit was filed in 2011, the valuation would have revealed how much funding would be available for scholarships in James Brown’s education charity, the “I Feel Good” trust.

James Brown’s will left over 850 copyrights and rights to his image for scholarships to needy students in South Carolina and Georgia.

A secret settlement in 2021 now prevents the public from learning how much of Brown’s music empire will be given to his education charity and/or to will contestants and others.

Gende’s firm is continuing to pursue the 2010 lawsuit against Pope that makes several allegations, among them that she and co-trustee Robert Buchanan of Aiken over-valued the estate to receive a greater commission.

The trustee appointed by the Attorney General, Columbia CPA Russell Bauknight, reported to the IRS that Brown’s music assets had an at-death value of $4.7 million.

The appraisal Pope requested, upon which Bauknight’s valuation is based, has never been made public.

Pope and co-trustee Robert Buchanan of Aiken used a formula previously accepted by the IRS in the estate of songwriter Harlan Howard, a formula openly discussed in court, and they arrived at a valuation of $84 million.

The music empire sold in 2021 to a music management company, Primary Wave, for $90 million — after “tens of millions” had been spent in legal fees over the years, according to filings by Bauknight in a federal lawsuit brought by the Brown children against the estate.

The 2010 suit filed against Buchanan and Pope by will contestants has not been resolved.