NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week.

Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.

City Attorney Robert Lake told council last Wednesday that in reviewing the current lease to Astwood Park from 2013, he believed it needed modification in some paragraphs.

“That property has recently changed hands from the Astwoods,” Lake said. “I got a call today from the new owners’ attorney that concurred with my recommendation.”

Lake’s suggestion was to terminate the current lease agreement as it had a provision that provided for that and to enter into a new agreement with several updates.

Mayor Foster Senn declared the motion carried following a unanimous vote of council members present.