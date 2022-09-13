NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful will be participating in the Lakeside Litter Sweep hosted by Keep the Midlands Beautiful on Saturday Sept 17, at Dreher Island in Prosperity.

Bring your boat or come by land to help rid the islands of trash and maybe find some treasures too. Pick up supplies with Crista Lukoski at 8:30 a.m. and venture out to your designated area. Bring your collected items to deposit in the bins by 12:00 p.m., then enjoy a provided lunch. T-shirts, prizes and other goodies will be awarded to those who work to keep the land clean.

To enjoy this day of fun and instant gratification, register at www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com by September 10.