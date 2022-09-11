NEWBERRY — An annual tradition of the Newberry County Touchdown Club is to treat the Newberry College football team to watermelon prior to their first game of the season.

“We want to show our appreciation to the entire team, we get to see individual players throughout the year with recognitions, but we want the entire team to know we are pulling for them,” said Hugh Gray, TD Club board member. “It is also something they can enjoy after a hot practice.”

Gray said this tradition has been taking place for more than 20 years and is one the club enjoys doing.

