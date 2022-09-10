Members of the Clemson University men’s soccer team at Steven W’s. Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer

Members of the Clemson University men’s soccer team at Steven W’s.

Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer

<p>The team stopped in Newberry on their way to the University of South Carolina for a match.</p> <p>Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer</p>

The team stopped in Newberry on their way to the University of South Carolina for a match.

Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Prior to their game against the University of South Carolina on Friday, September 2, the Clemson University men’s soccer team stopped in the City of Newberry to eat at Steven W’s.