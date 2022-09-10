NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District will see technology and meal service changes for students during the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, the district will be implementing an internet cut off time on school owned devices in order to help with student health, as blue light impacts sleep cycles.

“Research clearly shows that too much screen time can negatively affect our health. It is imperative to create a healthy balance between time spent using digital devices and screen-free activities which can be difficult for even adults to do, nevertheless children and teens,” according to the district’s FAQ.

Their research comes from the Harvard Medical School website, which states that blue lights should be avoided two to three hours before bed.

“Exposure to light suppresses the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences circadian rhythms. Even dim light can interfere with a person’s circadian rhythm and melatonin secretion. In order to promote healthy sleep habits, we should avoid looking at bright screens beginning two to three hours before bed,” per Harvard Medical School.

The district tells those concerned about not being able to do homework that requires internet service to download all needed information before the shut off. For those without internet access, the district instructs students to download the information during school hours.

“Students should download anything that requires internet access before leaving school for the day,” according to the district.

The district also explains that students who are unsure how to download what is needed, or access Google Drive offline, to ask their teacher for help.

“Students who don’t know how to do this can ask their teacher to show them. This feature has to be activated by the student while connected to the internet. Google Docs, Slides and Sheets can all be accessed offline through drive.google.com, even if there is no internet. Once connected again, the changes will be saved to the cloud,” according to the district.

Other changes the district faces includes meal services, where middle and high school students who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch will have to start paying for the midday meal. The change comes as the Seamless Summer Option waivers, which began as a way to feed students during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been extended by congress.

“For the past two years, all schools in South Carolina were feeding students for free under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) Waivers passed by Congress. These waivers allowed all students across the state to receive free breakfast and lunch meals due to unanticipated school closures from the coronavirus. While Congress did not extend the free meals for all students program for the 2022-2023 school year,” the district explains.

Breakfast and lunch will remain free for all students in the elementary schools through the Community Eligibility Program.

“Newberry County has eight elementary schools that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and will continue to receive free meals without the requirement of completing a free and reduced price meal application,” according to the district.

For those enrolled in schools who do not have the Community Eligibility Program, there remains the free and reduced lunch programs for eligible families, although all other students will pay full price. Breakfast will remain free for all students in Newberry County, as it has for the last 10 years.

“Families with children that do not attend a CEP school and are eligible for free or reduced-price meals must apply to receive free or reduced priced meal benefits, and all other students must pay full price ($2.35/ 180 days) for their lunches. Universal breakfast has been provided free of charge to all Newberry County students for over ten years, regardless of their meal status,” according to the district.

To find out if middle and high school students are eligible for free and reduced lunch, they can go to the school district website and fill out the application.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer