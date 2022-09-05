NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County’s newly appointed Economic Development Task Force has begun work, engaging in a series of open meetings with the public to gauge what’s on their minds as the county enters a period of growth and economic development.

Recent arrivals of new industry and the potential for new housing developments have reportedly raised concerns about the ability of the county’s infrastructure to cope with demands that come with such changes.

Members of the task force were chosen by members of the Newberry County Council and the county administrator, with each council member choosing one task force member and County Administrator Christopher Inglese choosing three. Task force members were chosen because of their roles as community leaders and/or areas of expertise. Meetings are being held in various towns and communities in the county. Meetings began with an orientation session in which the members gathered to meet each other and gain some understanding of the goals of the task force and the process by which those goals will be met. Meetings with the public began on Monday, August 15, at the Newberry Community Center in downtown Newberry. So far, additional meetings have been held in Whitmire, Prosperity and Pomaria, with an additional meeting of the task force at the Piedmont Tech campus in Newberry. Additional meetings will be held in mid-September in the Silverstreet/Chappells area and in Little Mountain, plus one for college students.

The task force is proceeding under the guidance of Creative Economic Development Consulting, a firm based in Elkin, N.C. Meetings have been facilitated by Crystal Morphis, founder and CEO, and Penny Whiteheart, seniorconsultant. Each meeting with the public follows the “S.W.O.T.” concept: members of the public attending the meetings are invited to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats they see in their community and in Newberry County. Also mentioned and recorded were “Trends” and “Investments” (i.e., investments needed) as observed in the county and its communities. Each response is written by the facilitator on an easel sheet, and the sheets are posted on the walls of the room in which the meeting takes place. Responses from each community will be used in identifying common visions and concerns in developing a comprehensive report to Newberry County Council, and in developing a master plan for development in the county. The strengths commonly identified in several meetings were a friendly community, the people, interstate highway accessibility (specifically I-26, but also I-20, I-85, etc.), relatively low cost of living, available land, higher education presence, the hospital, Newberry Opera House, high speed internet, tourism and recreation opportunities (especially Lake Murray and hunting in Whitmire), diversity, “small town feel,” the museum, a growing interest and availability of the arts, “strong faith community” and various others.

Weaknesses seen by meeting participants included the availability of housing (especially affordable housing), the lack of retail choice (specifically grocery stores), dead spots for internet connectivity in the county, poor roads maintenance, lack of entertainment (“especially for youth”), lack of public transportation and access to services, “nostalgia,” commuting population, young people leaving and not returning, etc. One concern voiced in several communities in the county is that there is not a feeling of joint action by the various communities, and that outlying communities are not part of a unified plan of action. A major concern throughout the county is that infrastructure, especially county water and sewer, are stretched to maximum.

Among key investment opportunities mentioned were expanded non-school programs for youth, new industrial parks, participation of minority population, better educated work force, expanded tax base, expanded tech programs, leverage of natural resources, sports tourism and tournaments, and others.

“Threats” mentioned included uncontrolled growth (e.g. housing developments), aging population, land transition, low civic engagement, schools not ready for growth, “Outsider developers who do not have Newberry County interests,” succession of land ownership, etc.

Asked for “Vision” words, attendees in Pomaria mentioned “responsible community growth,” “sustainable,” “safe place to live, work, and prosper,” “blend the old and the new,” “keep the sense of community,” “modern but country,” “modernize with control,” and “vibrant.”