NEWBERRY — Cousins Agri-Center owners Mike and Lynn Cousins have served the community for over 40 years, helping the community through their expertise and knowledge of gardening and lawn care. The business itself has assisted farmers for over 75 years throughout three generations.

The Cousins will be retiring at the end of the month.

Opened by Ira T Cousins in 1947, the store originally served as a cotton gin, aiding farmers in processing cotton.

“My grandfather, Mr. Ira T Cousins, he started the business in 1947. He started out ginning cotton, running a cotton gin,” said Mike Cousins.

His father, Warren Cousins, came to work and take ownership of the store after he left the U.S. Army in the sixties, beginning the first liquid fertilizer plant in South Carolina.

“My father, Warren Cousins, when he got out of the Army, came back, and worked with my grandfather. He started the fertilizer spreading operation in the late 1960s, it was actually the first liquid fertilizer plant in South Carolina,” said Cousins.

As the cotton business declined in Newberry County during the late sixties, the business began storing grain for the farmers of the county in the early seventies.

“We used to operate a gran elevator where we would store it until farmers were ready to sell. That started in the late sixties, early seventies, as cotton began declining in the county. We got out of the cotton business and into grain,” Cousins explained.

Cousins Agri-Center would have to continue adapting and evolving with the times. As small farms got out of business, leaving only large farms who could sustain themselves.

“We just didn’t have the small farmers that we depended on to keep that operation running. The big farms had their own storage,” said Cousins.

The business had to turn its sights elsewhere. In 1983, the Cousins got into the lawn and garden business, moving locations a few years later and becoming the store that Newberry County has been served by for the last 30 years.

“As other things in the business went on the decline, we evolved. We opened this facility in 1992 and been open for thirty years,” said Cousins.

Cousins Agri-Center has served the community through the products they sold; however, Mike and Lynn Cousin’s knowledge and expertise on gardening and lawn care was their stores selling point.

“We’ve enjoyed serving the community. We sell stuff, but I think we’ve offered a lot of service and knowledge on lawn and gardening and farming issues over the years,” said Cousins.

The Cousins decided to retire the store not because they had to, but because they wanted to. Lynn Cousins explained that retiring would give them the time and opportunity to travel and spend time with their children and grandchildren.

“We decided to retire so we could spend more time with them. We thought that we should close the business not because we want to, not because we have to,” she said.

The couple stated how much they will miss their customers and friends they’ve made. Cousins expressed how appreciative of the support they’ve received from the county over the years.

“We appreciate the support from the community, and I know they’re going to miss us. We’re going to miss them just as much as they’ll miss us,” he said.

Despite retiring, Lynn Cousins urges both old and new customers to continue gardening.

“Just because we’re closing, they shouldn’t quit gardening. Find somewhere that helps you keep gardening,” she said.

Cousins Agri-Center’s officially closed their doors on Aug. 31, 2022.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer.