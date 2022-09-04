NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to build a new, improved bridge on Paul Long Road over Branch of Big Beaverdam Creek in Newberry County.

The new bridge will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety. In addition, the new bridge will no longer be weight restricted, so trucks will no longer have to detour.

SCDOT is replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across the state as part of its 10-year Strategic Plan to improve South Carolina’s transportation network.

Paul Long Road will temporarily close to perform the needed bridge replacement and access will be maintained for the properties within the road closure. The road will be closed on Sept. 12, 2022, and re-open approximately Jan. 10, 2023, barring delays due to weather or other circumstances.