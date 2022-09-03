NEWBERRY — Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, said the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair was very successful and had about 10,000 people over the four days (Aug. 25-28).

“So many families with their children enjoying the fair for the first time. There were crowds, but the lines were not too long,” she said. “There were plenty of activities to do and the rides were really clean and in fact, the bumper cars were brand new out of the box, people appreciated that.”

During the course of the four days, Lukoski said there were many comments about people being friendly and easy to work with.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves,” she said. “Everyone that was there, from the county to the city, were all really easy to work with and everyone wanted to make it a success.”

Lukoski said they are still crunching numbers, but the fair was successful for both KNCB and the Newberry Jaycees, who were in charge of parking.

“They were a big part of making sure the parking went smoothly. We will be able to do quite a few different programs with the funds we received,” she said.

As for the future of the fair, Lukoski said everyone she’s talked to wants it back.

“The city was happy, the county was happy, they are all on board. We are meeting in the next couple of weeks to see what little changes we can implement to make it more successful next year,” she said.

