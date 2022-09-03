NEWBERRY — Wastewater is water that leaves toilets, dishwashers, sinks and industrial companies after being used, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The City of Newberry utilizes the Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant for treating water produced by the town and surrounding companies.

This plant started operation in 1981 and currently has five employees overseeing operations. Wastewater treatment involves a variety of complex steps; however, the end goal of wastewater treatment is to safely dispose water free of ammonia, toxic materials, solids and other nutrients to the Bush River.

Though wastewater can originate from residential areas, a majority of the wastewater comes from companies in the area, according to Tim Baker, utilities director for the City of Newberry. To keep up with incoming water flow activity, the treatment plant has been upgraded twice over the past years. With the most recent 2011 upgrade, the plant increased its capacity for water treatment from 2.85 million gallons per day to 5.1 million galls per day, according Baker.

“Increased plant capacity attracts more companies to Newberry since wastewater treatment is a crucial aspect of industries. However, before industrial wastewater comes to the plant, the companies do an initial treatment based on guidelines provided by Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Baker.

Unlike other wastewater treatment plants, Bush River is a biological plant that utilizes bacteria and microorganisms in the water to break down organic and inorganic material, said Tim Cogdell, superintendent of Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The process for wastewater treatment starts with removing large physical objects from the incoming water from sewer lines, explained Cogdell. After removing those objects, the water is aerated and mixed with oxygen, which activates the bacteria and microorganisms. Once the oxygen has dissolved in the water the organisms use that oxygen to break down nutrients in the wastewater. The organisms deplete the water of chemical elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients.

“In this plant, the process of wastewater treatment is all biological. It is a careful balance between the bacteria in the water and nutrition,” said Cogdell.

Ashley Cutshall and Hannah Merchant, laboratory technicians at the treatment plant laboratory, constantly check wastewater properties to comply with DHEC and facility standards.

If the bacteria concentration in the water is too high, the bacteria is flushed with water, pushing them down to the bottom of a pump. The material at the bottom of the pump is squeezed through rollers producing black sheets of bacteria that resemble asphalt used on roads. These sheets are then transported to the landfill. After this process, the number of bacteria in the wastewater is reduced.

“You must remove the nitrogen and phosphorus from the water body before sending the water to the Bush River because it can disturb the fish environment. These chemical elements produce algae blooms that deplete the water of oxygen producing dead zones. These dead zones have no oxygen available for fish to survive,” said Cogdell.

The plant is licensed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and renews its license every five years. Due to the environmental impacts that untreated wastewater can have on freshwater water systems, wastewater treatment is more expensive than drinking water, explained Baker. Water treatment facilities can pick up treated wastewater discarded in the Bush River for drinking water. Therefore, it is crucial to remove the wastewater of harmful materials and disinfect with chlorine before entry into water system.

The City of Newberry is applying for an 11.8 million dollar grant to repair the sewer water lines for the wastewater treatment plant, according Baker.

“Some of the pipes are 50-60 years old, which allows for infiltration, the process when water can seep in and cause pipe overflow. This overflow is hazardous to the environment. This plant does not treat stormwater; therefore, it is an issue when water capacity overflows at the plant after a storm. Repairing these pipes will reduce that overflow. Every drop is costly to treat,” said Baker.