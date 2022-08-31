UPDATE: The missing individual has been located.

NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department requests your assistance in locating an elderly person suffering from dementia. Larry Eugene Lindsay, 71, was last seen by his wife, in the City of Newberry at Silver Nails Salon at approximately 7:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022.

Larry Lindsay is described as an older black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Lindsay was last seen wearing a black “Pittsburg Steelers” baseball cap, glasses, blue checkered shirt, green khaki style pants, black shoes, and a black “Pittsburg Steelers” jacket.

Lindsay was last seen driving a black 2002 Toyota 4Runner bearing SC tag: SGU287. The vehicle has a broken radio antenna on it. If you any contact with him, call the Newberry Police Department at (803) 321-2222.

A photo is not available from the Newberry Police Department, at this time.