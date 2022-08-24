NEWBERRY — This week, Newberry County residents are in for a treat as the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug 25 and will continue until Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry Beautiful, their organization is managed through grants and donations and they thought this would be a good fundraiser in Newberry County.

“Two of our board members have participated in fairs in other areas and we knew there was not a fair in Newberry for the last 15 years. So, we approached the county about having a fair, and they said yes,” Lukoski said.

The Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair will take place at the fairgrounds (Adelaide Street, Newberry). Lukoski said the location is perfect because it supplies parking, space for rides, is gated and the fair was traditionally held at the fairgrounds.

The fair will have 15 rides, children to adults. This will include, but not be limited to bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, a fun slide, tea cups and more.

“The amusement company (Amusements of America) is one of the premiere carnival operators in the country, they’ve been around for over 70 years. In fact, they purchased the 1939 Ferris wheel from the World’s Fair. They are licensed, bonded and insured and all fair equipment will be tested for safety,” Lukoski said.

Along with the rides, there will be traditional games, a wide variety of fair foods and eight additional food trucks. There will also be community booths, artisan booths and a face painter. A variety of music will also be enjoyed during the four-day fair.

Brendan Roberts will perform on Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Five on Fire will perform on Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.; J.D. Boatwright will also perform on Saturday from 7:30-9 p.m.

“There may be more music to come,” Lukoski said. “There will be a DJ playing when the bands are not, also.”

While admission to the fair is free, you will need a wristband to ride the rides. On Thursday and Friday, they will cost $20 and Saturday and Sunday they will be $25 — the purchase of a wristband will give you access to ride all day. The Newberry Jaycees will handle parking and there will be a two-dollar parking fee.

“Our focus is community, family fun; a place to learn about your neighboring businesses and just have a good time,” Lukoski said.

For everyone’s safety, the City of Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the fair. There is also a clear bag policy or bags will be checked, per Lukoski. Animals, other than service animals, are not permitted.

“Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult,” Lukoski said.

The fair will be on Thursday and Friday from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday 2-10 p.m. and Sunday 2-9 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

“Proceeds will go toward beautification, scholarships and other worthwhile projects in Newberry County,” Lukoski said. “Attending the fair is not only fun, but also beneficial to the Newberry County community.”

