NEWBERRY — Newberry Family Literacy held a variety of programs this past year to develop responsible and productive lifelong learners.

Here is a taste of what the organization offered; they hosted a “Families Grow Greater Grub Together” session during the month of April. Many topics were discussed including healthy food options, raising healthy eaters, tips for growing healthy plants (watering, types of soil, pest control, etc.), and the planting process.

Families were able to spend quality time together while under the supervision of a member of Newberry Family Literacy while planting a healthy garden. Attendees were provided with gardening tools, supplies and materials needed for the gardening project that the family was able to keep to use in their own gardens.

This was made possible by a grant received from the Lutheran Church of Redeemer’s Endowment Fund.

Each family also received a hand crafted raised-garden bed to keep that was designed and built by the building construction students at the Newberry County Career Center. Families practiced planting a raised garden bed during the session at the Kendall Road Complex.

“This program was designed to encourage families to spend quality time together while developing healthy lifestyles and eating habits for longevity and better quality of life,” said a Newberry Family Literacy representative.

The “Families Grow Greater Grub Together” participants were the families of Bright Beginnings students: Tylashia and Tiearra Simpson, Darius Farrow Jr., Victoria Martinez, Michaela Bates and Delilah Plummer. Families from last year’s program served as mentors for the newly enrolled families.

On Friday, May 5, the Newberry Family Literacy program hosted “Parents in the Park” at Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park. Newberry Family Literacy children completed milestone literacy activities. Many other members and families from the community came out for this event. Numerous vendors scheduled to join Family Literacy to complete a fun-filled day. More than 60 total attendees participated in the event.

On March 16, the Newberry Family Literacy program hosted a “Writer’s Workshop.” This workshop was facilitated by Madison Jeter, native of Newberry, and a self-published author of “Have Faith Show Gratitude Be Humble: 365 Days of Affirmations and Encouragement.”

The purpose of the workshop was to create a safe space for young women to freely express their emotions and share their story; by writing, setting goals, self-affirmations and journaling. The goal of the workshop was to empower writers, and embrace that their voice has value, and their story is worthy of being heard. This was also a means of mental and emotional release for these young women. During the workshop, Jeter shared writing tools, allotted one-on-one sessions with participants and shared how affirmations can shift your mindset.

The “College Admissions Process” is an approach to facilitate college admission from researching various institutions including HBCUs and submitting applications through completion of the enrollment process. The #CAPS program assists high school students with completing college applications, preparing for the ACT and SAT, writing compelling personal statements, identifying scholarships, looking into military options and other financial aid.

This year, 11 learning sessions were held. Some lessons were about scholarships, financial aid, time management, self-discipline and about military options. On April 27, the #CAPS students toured Newberry College Campus. Alvin Pressley, superintendent for Newberry County School District, facilitated the final session – “Avoiding the ‘Crab in the Bucket’ Mentality.”

Two of the participants, Cameron Grier (Newberry High School) and Avari Suber (Mid-Carolina High School) were each awarded an AKA scholarship.

The mission of the school district’s Family Literacy program, in partnership with families and communities, is to develop responsible and productive lifelong learners.

If you would like more information about the services offered, contact Emily R. Crump-Saddler at 803-321-2674, ext. 70107.