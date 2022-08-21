NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home.

“Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town it is,” Shealy said. “I love to hear that, but I really want for people that live in Newberry to be excited about what’s going on within Newberry. I want them to be excited about what we are doing and what’s coming up.”

Growing up in Newberry, Shealy attended local schools, graduated and attended the University of South Carolina where his major was in sport and entertainment management.

His first real opportunity after college, he said, was in Washington, D.C. where he worked for a small sports marketing firm.

“It provided great experience in the industry and was an awesome opportunity right out of college, to do something different and have the opportunity to experience something outside of what I’d always known growing up,” he said.

However, another opportunity became available in 2012; Shealy said it was to come back to Newberry where he was hired with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department as a program coordinator.

“As I was going through college and my major, I really wanted to work in a larger entertainment venue,” he said. “I think I realized that to fully pursue that type of career, would mean being open to moving anywhere within the country and I just kind of wanted to get back closer to family and to home. I was excited to come back to Newberry and help grow the program that impacted me so greatly as a kid. Newberry is a wonderful place to live and raise a family and with young children of my own, I want to play a small role in helping to provide things for them to be excited about as they grow.”

Shealy thanks former director, Scott Sawyer, for giving him a great opportunity in Newberry. Starting as program coordinator, later becoming programs manager, then deputy director, Shealy has seen the department from a variety of perspectives.

“I think it has allowed me to really have a good understanding of what we offer and how we implement every element of those offerings,” he said. “Over the last 20 years, PRT has grown to be so much more than simply an avenue for youth sports. With multiple new facilities, programs and downtown events, the department offers more today than we ever have before.”

Shealy said having the opportunity over the past few years to work directly with Sawyer allowed him to see many things that were done from the standpoint of leadership and putting together a quality team within their department that truly loves what they do.

In his current phase of life, Shealy said family time is the most important. When not at work, he said he enjoys spending time with his wife Kelli, and sons Connor (four) and Caleb (17 months), whether getting into little adventures around town or simply enjoying time at home.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of my family,” he said. “Things can be a little chaotic right now with two boys under five, but it is extremely rewarding, and I wouldn’t change it at all.”

Shealy also enjoys being outside as well as the occasional round of golf.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said Shealy has been an impactful member of the city’s team since his arrival and that his promotion was a very natural progression.

“I am excited to see what Collin’s leadership and vision for the department will bring to the community,” DeWitt said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.